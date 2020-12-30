Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry and Stoke among clubs interested in signing Tottenham player

Coventry City, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday are in a three-way race to sign Tottenham’s Jack Clarke on loan in January, according to Football Insider.

Clarke joined Spurs from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, but returned to Elland Road on loan and then spent the second-half of the campaign across London at Queens Park Rangers.

However, the 20-year-old failed to make a single Championship start at either – featuring only 10 times in total, with his only starts coming in the domestic cup competitions.

Clarke was the subject of second-tier interest during the summer window, but Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho opted for the youngster to remain with the club, and ended up handing him his debut as a late substitute in the Europa League against LASK in October.

Less than five weeks later, Clarke made another appearance in Europe, although it appears that Spurs are now ready for the attacker to continue his development in the Championship.

The Verdict

I’m not sure Spurs or Clarke would have a preference here – with three of the biggest sides in the Championship all representing good solid loan moves for the former Leeds man.

With Clarke having enjoyed little opportunities since making the switch to Tottenham in 2019, it’s important at his age to be playing football matches, so hopefully one of these three will provide exactly that.