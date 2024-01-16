Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Scott Hogan and two other strikers to improve their Championship survival chances.

The Owls have been the lowest scorers in the division this season, with only 21 goals so far.

Sheffield Wednesday's current top scorer, Anthony Musaba, has only found the net five times in 27 games, highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Birmingham City's Scott Hogan this January, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls are also interested in bringing two other strikers to Hillsborough during the transfer window to aid their Championship survival bid.

Danny Rohl's side are currently the division's lowest scorers, managing to find the back of the net just 21 times this season - something that will need to improve if they are to close the four-point gap from the relegation zone.

Scott Hogan is one of three names Sheffield Wednesday are interested in

The Owls have already been active in the transfer market in January, successfully landing Troyes star Ike Ugbo on loan for the rest of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer Anthony Musaba has managed to find the net five times in 27 games this season, last scoring in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City before Christmas.

And while Hogan himself has only managed two Championship goals this season, he would bring a wealth of experience to Wednesday's survival hopes.

The 31-year-old forward has six months left on his contract with Birmingham City and he is currently a bit part player in Tony Mowbray’s squad.

Hogan offers a similar build to young forward, Bailey Cadamarteri. The 18-year-old has managed three goals in 12 Championship appearances, but that of experience showed in their 4-0 defeat away to Southampton on Saturday.

Hungarian international placed on Sheffield United's radar

With the Owl's reportedly looking at two other attacking options along with Hogan, it has emerged that a Hungarian forward could be made available on loan from the MLS.

As reported by The Star, Philadelphia Union attacker, Daniel Gazdag is reportedly considering his options beyond the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer for the Union in recent years, scoring 51 goals and getting 15 assists in 114 matches - having also made 23 appearances for his country, scoring four goals, including one against England in the UEFA Nations League in 2022.

Whether Wednesday will pursue a move for the player or not remains to be seen, but they are believed to have been informed about his availability in the current transfer window if an agreement can be struck with the Union.

Potential incomings could allow Michael Smith to leave Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Smith has been linked with a departure from Sheffield Wednesday this month amid a lack of game time.

According to Alan Nixon, the size of his wages is currently proving a stumbling block.

Smith has been linked with the likes of Derby County, with enquiries having been made by multiple sides in the third division.

Smith has yet to feature for the Owls in the Championship this season, indicating he is not part of Rohl's first team plans at Hillsborough.

Should another striker be brought into the club, it will push the 32-year-old further down the pecking order.

This may result in Smith seeking a way out of the club to obtain regular game time, which could also mean him agreeing to a pay cut to leave South Yorkshire.