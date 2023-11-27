Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor season so far calls for drastic measures, and they should target Danny Ward from Leicester to upgrade their goalkeeper position.

Ward, despite falling out of favor with Leicester, remains the number one goalkeeper for Wales and is eager for more playing time to secure his place in Euro 2024.

Ward's experience and past success at this level make him a valuable addition to Sheffield Wednesday's squad as they try to improve their standing in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal season continued as they were beaten by Birmingham City on Saturday, leaving them ten points from safety.

January will be key for Sheffield Wednesday

Even after 17 games, it already feels like the Owls need a miracle to stay in the Championship, which is remarkable considering the feel-good factor that was around the club when they won promotion back in May.

We know how much has changed since then, and there’s no denying owner Dejphon Chansiri has made some huge mistakes.

However, they need to try and look forward, and despite his poor record since taking over, there are some positive signs that things could get better under Danny Rohl.

The first-half performance against Birmingham was impressive, as they controlled the play for large parts, deservedly took the lead, and looked a decent side.

But, they were undone by an equaliser just before the break, with Jordan James condemning Wednesday to a 13th defeat in 17 with his late goal.

No one will blame Rohl if Wednesday do go down, as there is a general acceptance that he has inherited a squad that simply aren’t good enough to play at this level.

He won’t give up though, and it’s about improving the current group before trying to add to the squad in January.

The financial situation means big money isn’t going to be available, so the recruitment team could look for loans, and one area they will want to strengthen is in goal.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Sheffield Wednesday should target Danny Ward

Cameron Dawson is by no means the biggest problem Wednesday has right now, but there are doubts over whether he is a Championship keeper.

The importance of a good number one is huge, and the Yorkshire side should look to sign Danny Ward from fellow Championship side Leicester to upgrade that key position.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour with the Foxes, to the extent that he doesn’t even make the matchday squad for Enzo Maresca.

Yet, despite that, he remains the number one for Wales, but boss Rob Page has warned members of his squad that they need to be playing regularly if they are to feature in Euro 2024, with the Dragons set for a play-off in March as they look to reach the tournament in Germany.

So, Ward will be desperate to move, and whilst dropping to a side in the relegation zone wouldn’t normally appeal, Wednesday will give him the game time he craves.

At his best, he is an excellent stopper at this level - as Wednesday know.

Ward was the hero in a penalty shootout as Carlos Carvalhal’s side were beaten in the play-off semi-final by Huddersfield back in 2016, with the Terriers going on to win a shock promotion.

Now 30, he is a more experienced, rounded keeper, and he would certainly help Rohl as Wednesday try to climb the table.

We are also talking about a player who has high-level experience, having gone to major tournaments with Wales, and played in some massive fixtures for his country.

Ward’s Welsh teammate Wayne Hennessey would also fit the bill on that front if they can’t land the Leicester man, and he’s currently third-choice at Nottingham Forest, so he should be available.

It’s apparent already that January is going to be the last real roll of the dice for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to stay in the Championship, and several quality additions are required.

Signing a new keeper should be one of the priorities, and bringing in Ward from Leicester on a temporary basis would be a deal that benefits all parties, and, more importantly, gives Rohl someone who can make a difference at this level.