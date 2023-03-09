Sheffield Wednesday could quietly pop promotion champagne on the weekend if this happens: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday are motoring away at the top of League One at the moment and it feels like only a matter of time until automatic promotion is sealed.

That has certainly not been the case all season as Darren Moore has had to remain calm and patient on the touchline for the Owls to become the winning machine that they are right now.

Wednesday are 21 games unbeaten in the third tier, winning 15 and drawing six, as Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town have not been able to maintain the standards that they set in the opening few months of the campaign.

In reality, the Owls only have a five-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places, but that situation could change significantly over the weekend, in a way that would allow supporters to kick back, relax and enjoy the remainder of the season without worrying about their promotion chances.

Although the gap between Ipswich and Wednesday is just five points, the Owls have played two games fewer than the Tractor Boys.

Behind Ipswich there is a drop to fourth-placed Barnsley who are 11 points behind Wednesday but on the same games played.

With the Tractor Boys travelling to fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers and the Tykes hosting second-placed Argyle, there is a realistic chance that the Owls could extend the gap to seven or eight points on Ipswich, still having played two games less and therefore a potential to make that cushion 13 or 14 points through maximising games in hand, and 13 or 14 points clear of Barnsley on the same number of matches.

Creating a chasm that big would mean that Wednesday could have more points between themselves and third place than there are matches remaining to be played, a very, very comfortable position to be in.

Not to mention, reaching that kind of situation while they are in the best shape on the pitch that they have been for some years, 22 unbeaten if they take something from the South Coast on Saturday.

They have the leaders and experienced heads in the dressing room to make their final 13 matches a doddle, and the truth is that if they can continue their current run for another five or six matches, they could afford to drop-off and stumble over the finishing line.

Supporters can get carried away while players and staff cannot of course, but if the team coach leaves Fratton Park on Saturday with all three points while Ipswich and Barnsley have not won, Darren Moore may as well begin planning for 2023/24 in the Championship.