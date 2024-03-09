Highlights Wednesday's recent form gives hope for avoiding relegation, despite a setback against Leeds.

Christ Tiehi's impressive individual season at Rotherham showcases his Championship quality.

Tiehi could be a perfect fit for Sheffield Wednesday's midfield if they stay in the Championship next season.

Sheffield Wednesday's loss at home to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on Friday night is a dent to the Owls' survival hopes, but with four wins from their last five games, there is still every chance that Danny Rohl's men can avoid relegation if they can respond well to Friday's setback.

Prior to the 2-0 defeat at Hillsborough, the Owls enjoyed victories over Plymouth, Rotherham, Bristol City and Millwall, but Rohl's side will do well to respond to their Leeds defeat at the first time of asking, as their next fixture pits them against promotion chasers Ipswich Town.

Wednesday are one of several Championship sides at the wrong end of the table, who find themselves in a relegation battle, but recent form suggests the Owls could have what it takes to avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, a recent win for QPR over promotion favourites Leicester, and a 2-2 draw with play-off chasing West Brom, also shows that Marti Cifuentes' men are also determined to finish above the dreaded dotted line.

On the other hand, Rotherham United are miles off the pace at rock-bottom of the Championship table, and it looks increasingly like they will be plying their trade in League One next season.

But despite the Millers' predicament, midfielder Christ Tiehi has produced some eyebrow-raising performances this campaign and looks too good to be a third tier player next season.

Tiehi has been a shining light for the Millers this season

The best example of the Ivorian showcasing his ability came back in November when he scored a 91st-minute stunner to earn his side a surprise 2-2 draw with a high-flying Ipswich.

But Tiehi is a consistently strong performer and is enjoying a good season as an individual despite the ongoing struggles of Leam Richardson's side.

The former Wigan Athletic man is an all-action midfielder who is capable of impacting the game on both sides of the ball.

Christ Tiehi 2023/24 Championship stats (FotMob, 08/03/24) Appearances 34 Starts 34 Goals 2 xG 0.86 Ball recoveries per 90 7.83 Dribble success (%) 65.0 Pass accuracy (%) 83.0 Tackle success (%) 57.5

Tiehi's pass accuracy shows that he is a reliable central midfielder, who rarely gives the ball away, and perhaps if he was playing for a side further up the Championship table, he would be more widely recognised for his efforts.

Furthermore, although he hasn't scored many, by outperforming his xG ratio, the 25-year-old has shown he has an eye for goal, while his effort against the Tractor Boys back in Autumn shows he is capable of scoring from range.

Sheffield Wednesday should make a swoop for Tiehi if they stay up

While the Millers seem destined for League One, the neighbouring Owls are a side who are capable of achieving Championship survival, should they maintain their recent form during the last two months of the season.

Tiehi has demonstrated this season that he is a Championship quality player, while Wednesday will need to bolster their ranks over the summer transfer window if they maintain their second tier status in order to have a more successful 2024/25 campaign.

The midfield is an area in which Rohl will be particularly keen to add to his ranks, while the inclusion of Liam Palmer, who is a defender by trade, in the Wednesday midfield against Leeds shows the need for further reinforcements.

Holding midfielder Will Vaulks, who has been a key feature for the Owls since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, could be set to leave the club as his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Vaulks recently told the Sheffield Star, that the club had not yet contacted him regarding his contract situation, so the future of the Cardiff City man remains undecided, while Tiehi could be the man to fill such a void.

The recent selection of Palmer shows that Rohl may already want to add to his midfield options, but a Vaulks departure would make transfer business an absolute must.

Tiehi is a player who would really suit the German's playing style, as his impressive ability on the ball is well complemented by his hard work off it.

After 34 starts for the Millers, Tiehi had won the ball in the final third on 13 occasions, as well as making an impressive 13 interceptions, according to FotMob, which demonstrates that he has the sort of willingness that Rohl demands of his players.