Sheffield Wednesday contract talks update emerges as Brentford and West Ham circle

Sheffield Wednesday have been in talks with 17-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri over a professional deal but nothing has been finalised with Brentford and West Ham United still circling, according to the Sheffield Star.

Having turned 17 and become eligible for a pro deal last month, it emerged that the League One club were keen to give Cadamarteri a long-term deal in order to fend off outside interest on the back of a 2021/22 campaign that has seen him move from the U18s to the U23s and led Darren Moore to include him in first team training at times.

The Sheffield Star has indicated that Wednesday have held contract talks with the teenager but nothing is yet to be agreed.

Brentford and West Ham are understood to both still be keen on the young forward while Manchester City have been linked previously.

Despite the outside interest and apparent lack of progress toward a new deal, Cadamarteri is believed to be keen to stay at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It’s certainly not time to panic but there may be some frustration that terms are yet to be agreed with Cadamarteri.

Having been burnt by the exits of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide in the last few years, Wednesday fans will be desperate to see the 17-year-old sign a pro deal at Hillsborough.

He appears to be a highly rated young forward – both at Wednesday and elsewhere – and may not be too far away from getting a chance at first team level given Moore has included him in senior training previously.

The last thing they’ll want at this point is to lose him for a nominal compensation fee and see him thrive elsewhere.