Sheffield Wednesday contract details revealed as club weighs up options ahead of transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are said to hold the option to extend the contracts of Alex Hunt, Ciaran Brennan and Liam Waldock by a further year, with The Star reporting that the trio could all stick around at Hillsborough.

Mass changes are expected at the club this summer as they seek to rebuild following their relegation to Sky Bet League One and as a result of this, many departures are expected.

Whilst the likes of Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees and Keiren Westwood have all appeared to have played their final games for the club, up to 12 players of the current squad are all still contracted for next season.

And it is that dozen who could be joined by the aforementioned trio of Hunt, Brennan and Waldock, with the Owls possessing the ability to extend their current deals by an extra 12 months if they wish to do so.

All three players have been slowly integrated into the first team squad this term and could have bigger roles to play moving into next season if fresh terms are agreed between all parties.

The Verdict

Securing the futures of three of their brightest young talents should be viewed as a priority by Wednesday this summer as they look to build for an assault on League One promotion.

A lot of decisions are set to be made about players who are out of contract, with many likely to leave but it is imperative that the club continues to offer a pathway to the first team for it’s academy products.

Hunt, Brennan and Waldock are prime examples of what can be achieved at the club if you get your head down and they will no doubt have ambitions of reaching the same levels that Liam Shaw has hit this term.

I feel that the Owls would be silly if they didn’t activate the options in the trio’s contracts and for that reason I can see it happening over the next few weeks and months.