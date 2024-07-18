Highlights Di'Shon Bernard is set to sign new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, silencing rumors of a departure.

Di'Shon Bernard is set to sign a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, after speculation about a potential departure.

The Star has said that the Jamaican international is set to remain as an Owl and will agree fresh terms with the club, following the expiration of his previous contract.

Wednesday have had some nervous waits on contract decisions over the summer. In the face of links to other clubs, manager Danny Rohl signed a new deal not long after the 2023/24 season, in which he led the club through a miraculous relegation survival push.

There was also uncertainty about the future of Josh Windass. The Wembley legend looked initially set to leave the club, according to reports. Interest from EFL clubs like West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City was rife. Coventry City and Hull City were also named as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old.

He ended up committing his future to the Owls, and it looks like another one of his teammates from the previous campaign is going to do so as well.

Di'Shon Bernard set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday

The Hillsborough faithful won't have to say goodbye to one of their favourites just yet, as the 23-year-old defender is set to stay put.

Talks between the two parties are said to have advanced over the previous few days, as per the Star, and Bernard is currently expected to remain a Wednesday player.

If the deal is completed, he will join up with the rest of the group for the club's pre-season tour of Germany and Austria, although it may be a bit later than the rest of them, who head out on Friday.

Rohl has previously said that Bernard being away playing for his country in the Copa América over the summer had a part to play in delaying talks over a prospective contract. The former Manchester United youngster wasn't able to help his national side get past the group stages.

Wednesday faced initial reported competition from other clubs in their division, and across the continent, for Bernard's signature. He only joined the Owls last summer on a one-year deal. He was offered new terms in May, but discussions have dragged on over the past couple of months.

A cryptic post on the defender's Instagram story a couple of days ago made some supporters think that he would be leaving the club. He put a picture of a suitcase with the caption of: "Ready for the next chapter," on his story. However, the Star said soon after that the state of play, with the club still hoping that they could keep him, remained the same.

Keeping Di'Shon Bernard would be great business for Sheffield Wednesday

The interest in him from other Championship teams shows you that he is capable of playing at this level. In what was a poor defensive team for most of last season, Bernard didn't look bad at all, displaying his Premier League-pedigree football upbringing.

As well as him, they have also secured the services, going forward, of his defensive partner, Dominic Iorfa, whose contract was also up at the end of last season.

The shapings of a strong team are starting to come together. Wednesday has made nine signings already in the window, and more are likely to follow.

However, without Bernard, there would have been a decent sized gap at the back that they would have to scramble to fill.

Given those who wanted him, and where Wednesday finished last season, it's a big statement of confidence in Rohl and the club from Bernard if he does commit his future to the club, as he is now expected to.