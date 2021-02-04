Sheffield Wednesday continuing discussions over new player contract

Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful that they are going to be able to sign Liam Shaw onto a new contract, with his current deal coming to an end.

The talented youngster sees his current contract at Sheffield Wednesday expire at the end of the season and that means he is currently able to discuss pre-contract terms with other clubs outside of England.

However, Yorkshire Live is reporting that the Owls have not yet thrown the towel in as they try and get him to remain at Hillsborough for a little longer yet.

The report explains that talks are ongoing between the club and the player and so there remains a chance that he could put pen to paper and remain in the Steel City – though it obviously could go the other way as well.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are obviously right to be trying to sign Liam Shaw onto a new deal but it could go either way.

At this stage in his contract, there are bound to be other clubs looking at him and potentially trying to convince him to move away from Hillsborough.

The Owls need to show him it’s the best thing for him to stay put, but it remains to be seen if they are going to be successful.