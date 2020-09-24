Sheffield Wednesday continue to track Jacob Murphy alternative

Sheffield Wednesday continue to track Dion Sanderson, with the Owls now weighing up whether to make a move to sign the Wolves defender on the back of the news Jacob Murphy won’t be returning to Hillsborough.

Murphy was on loan from Newcastle United last season and scored nine goals for the Owls. He was utilised on the wing and then in a wing-back role when Monk switched to a 3-5-2 system.

However, Steve Bruce has confirmed that after a goal and an assist in the League Cup last night, Murphy will not be heading back out on loan.

That’s a blow for Sheffield Wednesday, but Yorkshire Live note how they do hold an interest in Sanderson of Wolves. The youngster is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux and his future is up in the air.

That same report teases that Wednesday might now step on the gas with their pursuit of Sanderson, given they are missing out on Murphy.

Sanderson, 20, spent time on loan with Cardiff City last season.

In 10 appearances for the Bluebirds, Sanderson registered two assists.

He’s a versatile player that’s comfortable in a wing-back role, or as a full-back. Additionally, the youngster can play as a centre-back.

The Verdict

This might be the path Wednesday are forced down after missing out on Murphy.

Sanderson is a better long-term prospect and, in many ways, he’s more suited to the wing-back role Monk is looking to strengthen.

Wolves could well be open to his permanent exit, which could only sweeten the deal for Wednesday.

At 20, the talented youngster has much room to grow.

Thoughts? Let us know!