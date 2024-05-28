Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move to sign free agent Ovie Ejaria this summer.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say that the midfielder has already trained with the Owls late on in the 2023-24 season with a view to a potential move.

After a dismal start to the campaign, Wednesday performed a spectacular great escape following the appointment of Danny Rohl as manager to avoid relegation from the Championship last season.

With the promise they showed under the German, the Yorkshire club will now be looking to build on that in the 2024/25 season.

It now appears as though Sheffield Wednesday are now identifying potential targets who could help them to do that, ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening in June.

Free agent midfielder Ovie Ejaria linked with Sheffield Wednesday move

As per this latest update, Ejaria is being considered as a potential option by Sheffield Wednesday for the coming campaign.

Having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal and then Liverpool, the midfielder began his senior career with the latter.

However, he found game time hard to come by, and spent time out on loan with Sunderland, Rangers and Reading, before making a permanent move to the Royals in the summer of 2020.

Ejaria remained at Reading until December 2023, when his contract was terminated by mutual consent, having not played a minute of competitive football for over a year.

Ovie Ejaria's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 8 0 0 Sunderland 11 1 0 Rangers 28 2 1 Reading 127 9 13 Stats Correct As of 28th May 2024

The club explained at the time that the decision was down to the 26-year-old's ongoing injury issues, and their own needs to cut costs amid their recent financial struggles.

Following that move, it is thought that Ejaria had trained with Sheffield Wednesday, after the deadline to register free agents for last season had expired, with a view to a move for next season.

As a result, the Owls are now said to be weighing up whether or not to make a move to bring the midfielder to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

They are not the only Championship club to have been credited with an interest in Ejaria since he left Reading. It was also reported back in January that Plymouth Argyle were interested in a deal, although no move would ultimately materialise.

Ovie Ejaria signing could be sensible but also a risk for Sheffield Wednesday

There is an argument that this could turn out to be a smart move for Sheffield Wednesday to make this summer.

It currently remains to be seen if Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks will sign new contracts with the club, while Tyreeq Bakinson and George Byers have already been released. Jeff Hendrick has also departed following his spell on loan from Newcastle United.

As a result, it certainly looks as though the Owls could benefit from the addition of some extra depth in the centre of midfield for next season.

Ejaria would provide that, and he has shown in the past that he can be one of the most skillful players at this level, while also bringing experience of the division.

Related Sheffield Wednesday plotting summer transfer move for Arsenal player Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for Arsenal striker Mika Biereth who has spent the second half of the season on loan in Austria.

That could make him a useful option to help Sheffield Wednesday push on in the coming campaign.

Admittedly, there may be some concerns about his recent injury history and lack of game time, but the fact he is available on a free transfer does at least reduce the financial risk from that.

With that in mind, this does feel like a deal that could well be worth pursuing for Sheffield Wednesday in the next few weeks, but there is of course the caveats that come with a player who hasn't kicked a ball in anger for the best part of 18 months.