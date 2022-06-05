Sheffield Wednesday considering summer transfer swoop for 30-y/o defender

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Harlee Dean from Birmingham City, although his wages could be problematic to a potential deal happening.

The centre-back joined the Owls on loan in January and whilst he did well, injuries restricted the 30-year-old to just nine appearances as Wednesday lost in the play-off semi-final.

So, Dean is now returning to Blues, but it’s clear he has no future under Lee Bowyer at St. Andrew’s, meaning another move is expected in the summer window.

And, Yorkshire Live have revealed that Wednesday are exploring the possibility of bringing the former Brentford man back, with Dean also open to joining the club having enjoyed his time at Hillsborough last season.

However, an agreement would have to be reached over his wages, as the update states the £20,000 a week the defender picks up at Blues would be beyond what Wednesday could afford.

During the recent spell, it’s believed that the Championship side covered a large percentage of Dean’s salary but it’s unclear whether they are willing to do the same thing again.

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for the Owls if they could get it done as Dean showed last season that he has a lot to offer in terms of his ability and leadership.

Therefore, the chance to bring him back would be a no-brainer as you could see him becoming a key player under Moore.

Of course, the financial aspect of this is going to be tricky, so this could be a deal that happens towards the end of the window when the situation for both clubs becomes clearer.

