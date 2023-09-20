Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on trial.

Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on trial ahead of a potential contract offer for the forward, according to Xisco Munoz who confirmed this to the Sheffield Star.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Steve Cooper's side earlier in the summer, with the player surplus to requirements at the City Ground for some time.

He looked set to be an important first-teamer for Chris Hughton and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Coventry City on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

But he fell out of favour under Cooper and even went out on loan to Birmingham City during the second half of that campaign, shining for Lee Bowyer's side as he managed to register five goals in 14 league appearances for Blues.

But he didn't make a single senior competitive appearance last season and with that, it came as no surprise when Forest opted to release him following an unsuccessful two years there.

Although the Reds secured promotion to the Premier League at the end of 2021/22, he didn't really play a part in that because he was with Birmingham during the second half of that season.

What forward options do Sheffield Wednesday already have?

Taylor will now be hoping to succeed elsewhere, regardless of whether it's at Hillsborough or elsewhere.

The Owls already have quite a few forward options when they are fit, with Lee Gregory, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Ashley Fletcher all able to operate as strikers.

Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass have also played as strikers before, although the former would probably be better in a front two rather than up top on his own.

Despite having these options, Paterson has played on the right-hand side at times, Wilks often plays on the wing and Windass can operate as an advanced midfielder, one reason why Xisco may be keen to strengthen his forward department despite adding Fletcher to his squad in the summer.

It has to be noted that the Owls have only scored five goals in seven league games and with this, they could definitely benefit from having another forward in their squad if that record is anything to go by.

Confirming that Taylor was on trial, Wednesday's boss Munoz said: "Right now he’s an option, and we’ll evaluate whether he can give something special for the team and help the squad.

"He’s the sort of player that can give something different."

Would Lyle Taylor be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Taylor could be an excellent addition considering he's a proven goalscorer at this level.

At 33, he probably wouldn't be a long-term solution but on a one-year deal, he could be a player worth having.

The one drawback of this potential signing is the fact it will probably take him a considerable amount of time to get to full fitness and that isn't ideal for a side that need him now.

They can't afford to take any risk with him though - and it's a shame he may not be ready straight away.

However, on a free transfer and with the goalscoring record he has, Taylor is certainly someone worth having.