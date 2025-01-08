Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Ipswich Town defender, Harry Clarke.

That is according to a fresh report from the Sheffield Star, which states that the full-back has emerged as one of the club's transfer targets as Danny Rohl looks to add defensive reinforcements throughout the window.

The Steel City outfit are enjoying a highly-respectable first full campaign under the German's management after avoiding relegation back to League One on the final day of last season, with the Owls currently sat in 10th place, just three points behind West Bromwich Albion, who occupy the final play-off spot.

However, Wednesday are also one of two sides residing in the top half with a negative goal difference and have conceded the same number of goals (40) as Cardiff City, who are currently sat in 23rd.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Rohl has pinpointed his rearguard as a key area when it comes to improvement, and after missing out on potential target Ronnie Edwards to QPR, Clarke is the latest name to have come to the fore on the Owls' shortlist.

Related Sheffield Wednesday have got it bang on amid Josh Windass news The Owls have made the right call by snubbing any transfer advances for their star performer

Harry Clarke emerges as a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday

As said above, the Sheffield Star have revealed that Clarke is on the list of players targeted by Wednesday when it comes to bolstering their defence ahead of the final 20 Championship games.

The report continues by stating that the second tier side are at a 'complicated stage' in the market as a result of Rohl's prior admissions, which included a breakdown in communication with owner, Dejphon Chansiri, regarding transfer activity prior to the opening of the window.

However, the publication understands that recruitment planning is still ongoing in S6, and that Clarke is one of the options the Owls are considering as they look to continue their play-off push.

It is also said that Wednesday are not alone when it comes to admirers of the 23-year-old who rejoined his boyhood club two seasons ago, with several other Championship clubs monitoring the defender's current situation at Portman Road.

This comes amid two injury concerns for Rohl, as Yan Valery and Dominic Iorfa were substituted off in the 2-2 draw with Millwall on Saturday with respective knee and hamstring issues.

Harry Clarke would be a strong addition for Danny Rohl

Although the report doesn't state whether a potential deal for the former Arsenal man would be on a permanent or temporary basis, Clarke would represent a more-than adequate replacement for Iorfa and/or Valery in the short-term at least, with both also performing to a relatively high standard this season.

Clarke was a mainstay in the Town side which edged Wednesday out in the League One automatic promotion race of two seasons ago, before he, and many others under Kieran McKenna, proved their Championship ability last term with an array of eye-catching performances and results that completed back-to-back promotions.

Harry Clarke's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 35 Matches Started 25 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 5 Clean Sheets 6 Interceptions per Game 0.7 Tackles per Game 1.1 Recoveries per Game 3.6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.4 Duels Won per Game 3.6 All Stats as per Sofascore

However, the right-back has been edged out of the side due to the summer signing of Ben Johnson in Suffolk, with Clarke making just seven appearances and three starts in the Premier League thus far.

Furthermore, the versatile Axel Tuanzebe is also nearing a return to fitness for the Blues, which could see Clarke fall further down the pecking order.

In that case, many second tier sides' advances towards a move would only press further, making it imperative for the Owls to strike a deal as soon as possible if they feel the urgency to do so.