Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move to sign centre-back Charlie Goode this summer.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say the 28-year-old has been discussed as a potential target by the Owls.

Having completed a great escape to avoid relegation from the Championship on the final day of this season, Wednesday will be looking to kick on under Danny Rohl in the coming campaign.

It is likely that one part of that will be strengthening the squad in the transfer window ahead of the start of next season.

Now, it seems as though Goode could be one player that Sheffield Wednesday attempt to bring to Hillsborough, in a bid to bolster Rohl's options at the back.

Sheffield Wednesday interested in Brentford defender Charlie Goode

Goode is set to become a free agent this summer, having been released by Brentford following the expiration of his contract.

The centre-back had joined the Bees back in the summer of 2020, arriving from Northampton Town and winning promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in his first season with the club.

However, Goode found game time hard to come by in Thomas Frank's side, making just 20 appearances in all competitions for the club in total.

He also spent much of his Brentford career out on loan elsewhere, spending temporary spells with Sheffield United, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Charlie Goode professional career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Scunthorpe United 85 6 2 Northampton Town 62 4 2 Brentford 20 0 1 Wigan Athletic 13 0 0 Blackpool 3 0 0 Sheffield United 2 0 0 As of 30th May 2024

With his Brentford contract now coming to an end, Goode is now available to sign for another club on a permanent basis, on a free transfer.

As per this latest update, Sheffield Wednesday have spoken about the centre back as a potential new signing this summer, and are now considering whether to make an offer for him.

It is however, suggested that Goode will no be short of options to choose from as he decides on his next destination over the course of the next few months.

Charlie Goode could be a useful addition for Sheffield Wednesday

It does seem as though the signing of Goode could prove to be a sensible one for Sheffield Wednesday to make, if they can get it done.

As things stand, the Owls are somewhat short on options at centre back, with it still remaining to be seen if Di'Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa will sign new contracts with the club.

They may therefore need some additional options in that position for next season, and Goode is obviously someone who can fill that role.

The 28-year-old is also a player who brings with him experience of all of the top four divisions of English football, something else which could be useful to help this team push on.

With a towering presence, he can also be an asset in both penalty areas, while the fact he is available on a free transfer reduces the financial risk of a deal here.

Given it appears he is expected to attract interest, this could also be something of a coup for the Yorkshire club, if they are able to get it done.

As a result, it does seem sensible for Sheffield Wednesday to at least be looking at a potential deal for Goode, as they aim to add to their squad this summer.