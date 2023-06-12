Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, according to The Star.

The 19-year-old is "one of the players to have been discussed" by the Owls with a view to a potential loan deal as they prepare for life back in the Championship, although "no formal approach has yet been launched".

Norton-Cuffy joined the Gunners aged 12 and signed his first professional contract at the Emirates Stadium in January 2021 before spending the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Lincoln City in League One.

His impressive performances at Sincil Bank earned him a move to the Championship as he joined Rotherham United on loan in August, registering two assists in 21 appearances for the Millers before being recalled by Arsenal in January.

How did Brooke Norton-Cuffy perform at Coventry City?

Norton-Cuffy then moved to Coventry City on a temporary basis, making 24 appearances in all competitions to help the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

He contributed to one of the Championship's best defences during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with Mark Robins' side keeping 10 clean sheets in the games in which Norton-Cuffy featured, but he also proved to be a threat going forward in his right-wing back role.

Robins was full of praise for Norton-Cuffy after he joined the Sky Blues in January, highlighting what he believes to be his key attributes.

"What he is is a young player who is really talented and a powerhouse," Robins told Coventry Live.

"He’s 19 this week and is beyond his years. His physical capabilities are good and he’s typical of our signings, someone who we can bring in from a top club. Arsenal think very highly of him and hopefully he can come in and help us by hitting the ground running.

"But he has a lot of ability going forward. He’s certainly not the finished article, but we don’t sign those types anyway. He has some really outstanding attributes which we hope to use this season."

Norton-Cuffy was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the England squad for the U23 World Cup this summer.

Would Brooke Norton-Cuffy be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Norton-Cuffy would be an excellent signing for Wednesday.

The Owls are in need of reinforcements at right-wing back after Jack Hunt's departure, while midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who featured in that position this season, has also left the club at the end of his contract.

Norton-Cuffy was outstanding for the Millers and the Sky Blues this season, seamlessly making the step up to the Championship and he would be the perfect fit for Darren Moore's system.

There is likely to be no shortage of interest in Norton-Cuffy this summer and it would be a significant coup for the Owls if they could land his signature.