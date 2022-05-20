Sheffield Wednesday considering move for 22-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday had a good season under the management of Darren Moore, although they will feel disappointed to have not progressed through to the play-off final after finishing fourth in the league.

The Owls faced Sunderland over two legs but it was the Black Cats who came out victorious and progressed through to Wembley.

Therefore, Wednesday now face another season in League One but, nevertheless, they are already looking at players to help strengthen their side in the hope that they will be able to gain promotion next season instead.

Moore is looking for an attacking midfielder to fill the hole that is likely to be left by Massimo Luongo, whose contract expires at the end of June and isn’t looking like staying.

According to The Star, a possible replacement has been identified in Brendan Wiredu from Colchester United.

Despite being only 22, the midfielder has made nearly 100 senior appearances for Colchester United, Charlton Athletic and Bromley, and 65 games in League Two.

In 38 appearances this season, the youngster contributed a goal and five assists, and had a big part to play in his side’s season.

On average, he has more interceptions and tackles this season than any other player in his side showing he is capable of providing both attacking and defensive qualities.

Colchester have said they won’t stand in his way if the player wants a move and his current price tag is thought to be less than £500,000 making him a very reasonable signing for Wednesday.

The Verdict:

This seems like a great bit of business for Sheffield Wednesday. The young player will no doubt be keen to take the step up to League One football and so far he’s proved himself worthy of the opportunity.

Luongo looks likely to be leaving the Owls this summer, but Wiredu could be a suitable replacement for the player and he is younger as well, which gives Darren Moore more in terms of thinking about the player’s future and longevity of a signing.

Given how low his price tag is thought to be too, it’s hard not to say go for this one now. He is a young player who has shown plenty of promise so far and, at 22, it seems like the right time to take the step up to the next league.

If Moore is able to fit him in to the team well and they get promoted then it gives Wiredu an opportunity to then go and play in the Championship potentially as well.