Sheffield Wednesday consider loan options for defender

Sheffield Wednesday are considering sanctioning the loan departure of defender Ryan Galvin, Darren Moore has told Yorkshire Live.

The transfer window may have slammed shut last week, however, non-league clubs are still able to complete business outside of the two transfer windows a year.

The 21-year-old has featured twice for the Owls in the first team set up this season, appearing in an EFL Trophy clash with Bradford City and an EFL Cup game against Rochdale.

Galvin spent time with Gloucester City during the last campaign in the National League North, proceeding to feature 19 times in England’s sixth tier.

Speaking about the young defender’s situation Darren Moore told Yorkshire Live: “We know that we can still do business with the non-league clubs. The window is still open; we see him [Galvin] as a player that has the potential to operate and play at that level – we want to give him some first team experience.

“He’s still in training with the main group – so in terms of his learning and development, he’s still in with the main body with the first team and training each and every day.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

“We feel that he’s training at a level against good players, but if we can find that opportunity for a loan for him then we think it’ll be beneficial for him to go and get 20 to 30 games and really kick on again.”

The verdict

It does feel like a National League move would be the next best step in his progression, after what was a producitve enough temporary stint with Gloucester last time out.

Making good progress through the Sheffield Wednesday ranks, it is difficult to see there being many more opportunity ties with the Owls at senior level this season, with competition levels very high.

Of course, the Owls will be doing their research into what destination will fit Galvin’s playing style and will probably be assessing which clubs operate in a similar way to themselves.

Moore will be weighing up if it will be best for Galvin to stay in and around the first team set up with limited game time, or if a loan stint will help unlock his full potential.