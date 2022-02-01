Sheffield Wednesday confirm transfer move finalised for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Korede Adedoyin has joined Accrington Stanley on a permanent basis.

Korede Adedoyin has joined @ASFCofficial on a permanent deal. Good luck for the future, @Cody7_! #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 1, 2022

The 21-year-old joined the Owls towards the end of 2020, initially joining up with the U23s with the hope that he would manage to progress up into the first-team.

However, with Darren Moore strengthening his attacking options with plenty of new arrivals it was always going to be hard for Adedoyin to get near the XI and that has proven to be the case.

Therefore, there were rumours that the forward could join Accrington Stanley on Deadline Day, although it wasn’t announced last night.

But, the move has gone through, with Wednesday revealing that an undisclosed fee has been agreed with their fellow League One side that will see Adedoyin depart on a permanent basis from Hillsborough.

The former Everton youngster leaves having made just three senior first-team appearances for the Yorkshire side, with those outings coming in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Adedoyin will be hoping to make his Accrington debut against Rotherham this weekend.

The verdict

In truth, this seems to be the ideal move for all parties. Firstly, Wednesday are well-stocked for attacking options and it’s clear that Adedoyin wasn’t going to get game time under Moore.

So, the player had to look to move on because he needs to be playing regularly given his age as his development may have stalled after a frustrating few years.

For Accrington, they are getting an exciting talent and they will hope to develop the forward to ensure he can fulfil his undoubted potential.

