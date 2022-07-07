Sheffield Wednesday confirm the capture of Blackpool player

Blackpool defender Reece James has joined Sheffield Wednesday, the club has confirmed.

The deal sees the 28-year-old join the League One side as part of a season long loan.

The former Manchester United youth player is the seventh player to sign for the Owls this summer.

James has been with Blackpool since signing for the Seasiders last summer, but has been unable to secure consistent game time.

The left back played only 17 Championship games last season as part of Neil Critchley’s side, with 15 of those appearances coming as a starting berth.

James has previously played for the likes of Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers.

He joins Akin Famewo in arriving at the club this week, with the pair bolstering Darren Moore’s squad right as pre-season friendlies kick off, with Harrogate Town awaiting on Friday for the club.

Moore will be aiming for a promotion push for the team despite the high player turnover this transfer window.

Wednesday narrowly missed out on a place in the second division last season following a late play-off semi final defeat to the Black Cats.

Their season gets underway on July 30 with the visit of Portsmouth to Hillsborough.

The Verdict

This is a solid addition to the side, with James bringing a lot of experience to the team.

Finding a left-sided defender has also been a priority for Wednesday this window, so that is an area of the pitch that the club now has secured.

James also brings versatility in that he can play defensively or in a more advanced position, which gives Moore that added option in his lineup that should be useful.

While he never quite settled into the Blackpool team, he is still more than capable of competing at a high level in League One so should earn more significant game time with Wednesday.