Sheffield Wednesday confirm temporary player departure

Sheffield Wednesday have allowed young centre-back Ciaran Brennan depart the club on loan to Vanarama National League big-guns Notts County.

Brennan joins the Magpies on a deal spanning just over two months and has been drafted in as a reinforcement for the injured duo of Kyle Cameron and Connell Rawlinson.

According to the Nottingham Post, County beat league rivals Chesterfield to the signature of Brennan and he will go straight into contention for their encounter against Altrincham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Irishman made his senior debut for the Owls during the 2020-21 season in the EFL Cup, playing against both Rochdale and Fulham early in the season before FA Cup appearances in January of this year against Exeter City – in which he kept a clean sheet – and Premier League giants Everton.

Brennan was on the bench for Wednesday in their League One loss to Morecambe in late August, but he’s yet to make his league bow for the Owls and he will have to wait a while longer as he heads to non-league to further his development.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Brennan who would have had a tough time getting ahead of Dominic Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson this season, with Lewis Gibson for back-up.

At 21 years of age Brennan needs regular minutes at this stage of his career – it would be different if he was still a teenager but he should be able to step into non-league football and be comfortable.

County are one of the top National League teams and if Brennan impresses in the next two months then it could lead to an extension until the end of the season – or even interest from the league above.

It’s a good chance for him to prove to Darren Moore that he should be more involved with the senior squad instead of being on the bench and Owls fans will be watching on with interest to see how he does.