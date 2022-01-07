Sheffield Wednesday confirm significant club departure

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that Lee Bullen has left the club to take on a role as Ayr United’s head coach.

Bullen has been at Wednesday in various roles over the last 20 years, serving as player, coach and caretaker manager of the first-team.

However, he ends his long stint at Hillsborough today with a move to Ayr United, where he’s landed the head coaching role on a permanent basis.

Wednesday confirmed to departure of Bullen with ‘the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.’

Bullen, 50, was serving as the Owls’ U23 coach in 2021/22, continuing a role that he’d first taken on during the summer of 2020.

Between 2017 and 2019, Bullen had three stints as caretaker boss of Sheffield Wednesday, as the club motored from manager to manager on the back of parting company with Carlos Carvalhal.

That first stint came across the winter of 2017/18 when Carvalhal had left, with Bullen then taking charge when predecessor, Jos Luhukay, also moved on in 2019.

Following Steve Bruce’s summer departure ahead of 2019/20, Bullen took on the Wednesday job at the start of the Championship season, keeping the seat warm for Garry Monk.

A later reshuffle behind the scenes landed Bullen with the U23s job, prior to this move to Ayr.

The Verdict

This will have been an emotional decision for Bullen to make.

He’s been at Wednesday for a large percentage of his life and the number of different roles he’s taken on will have been a big part of shaping the person he is.

Ultimately, a chance to be his own man at Ayr United is a good opportunity and one Wednesday cannot begrudge him

