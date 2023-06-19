Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Darren Moore has left the club by mutual consent despite guiding them to the Championship.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

The former West Brom chief was named as the Owls boss in 2021, inheriting a side that were struggling in the relegation zone, and they would ultimately drop to League One.

Since then, it’s been about winning promotion, and after play-off failure initially, the Owls went one better last season as they beat Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, in an update shared on the club’s official site, Wednesday have confirmed that Moore has left Hillsborough.

More to follow…