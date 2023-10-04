Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have sacked Xisco Munoz after their historically bad start to the season, with only two points from ten games.

The decision to sack Munoz is the right one, as the team is already facing a tough battle to stay in the league and there are major problems at the club.

Neil Thompson will take charge for the upcoming game against Huddersfield, and a win would be a much-needed confidence boost for the team.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the departure of Xisco Munoz after their disastrous season so far.

Xisco Munoz pays price for historically bad start

A 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Tuesday night made it two points from ten games for the Owls, which was the worst start in their history at this stage.

Therefore, the fans are understandably livid, and they made their feelings known from the away end at The Hawthorns as they called for Munoz, who only joined in July, to be sacked.

And, the club confirmed on Wednesday that they had sacked the player, with a statement shared on their official site, which also stated Neil Thompson will be in charge as they search for a replacement.

“Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Muñoz, who leaves Hillsborough with immediate effect. Xisco’s backroom staff - Miguel Muñoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla - also depart the club.

“Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take the team for Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future.

“The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”

Is this the right decision by Dejphon Chansiri?

Unfortunately for Munoz, even though he was only appointed as head coach in the summer, it’s hard to make a case to say he should stay on.

Wednesday are already facing a huge battle to stay in the league, and there’s nothing to suggest from the performances that they will start picking up points.

Of course, there are big problems at Hillsborough in terms of the ownership, but right now the only focus is staying in the Championship, so Dejphon Chansiri was right to make this call, and it shows he is still committed in terms of wanting the best for the club.

Chansiri has made some major mistakes over the past few months, with the decision to sack Darren Moore the obvious one. He’s also made some ridiculous statements to have angered the fans, so the club is in a mess right now.

Ultimately though, it’s on Chansiri to rectify that, and this is a start. He now needs to find the right head coach, but his track record won’t give the supporters much confidence.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Thompson is leading the team against Huddersfield this weekend, and it’s a massive game for the football club.

Many expect the Terriers to be in the mix for relegation, so they really need to close the gap, and getting a first win of the season would be a real confidence boost going into the international break.

It’s funny how football works, with Moore set to be in the away dugout on Saturday, and you can be sure Chansiri has regrets at how it all ended with the manager who took them back to the Championship.

The news will no doubt help the atmosphere on Saturday, and it’s now down to the players to put in a performance that will help them get their season going.