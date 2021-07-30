Sheffield Wednesday confirm seventh summer signing

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the season-long loan signing of Florian Kamberi, the club have confirmed.

The Owls are preparing to embark on life back in League One, with Darren Moore continuing to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing have already joined, with Kamberi now becoming their seventh summer signing.

Kamberi arrives on a season-long loan deal from Swiss side St Gallen, who he joined from Hibernian nearly a year ago.

The striker previously scored 30 goals in 84 games for Hibs before moving to Switzerland, where he has since made nine appearances and failed to find the net.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland at Aberdeen, scoring one goal in a total of 14 games for the club.

Kamberi has previously played for the likes of Grasshopper and Rangers, and will now look to build up his fitness and prepare for the forthcoming League One campaign.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting signing for Wednesday and it’s an exciting addition.

Kamberi is a big name over in Scotland and his goalscoring record in the SPFL used to be really impressive for Hibs.

He’s had a couple of tricky seasons now, but will be keen to hit the ground running at Hillsborough and score plenty of goals in League One.

An out-and-out striker was needed after the departure of Jordan Rhodes, and Kamberi should do well for Darren Moore’s side.