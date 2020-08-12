Sheffield Wednesday confirm off-field arrivals

Sheffield Wednesday have boosted Garry Monk’s coaching staff with the arrival of James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan and Andrew Hughes at Hillsborough.

Monk is approaching a year in the job at Hillsborough, but he has been without many of his own people, with Beattie and Flahavan absent from the coaching staff.

Now, Wednesday have confirmed that pair’s arrival at Hillsborough, along with former Sheffield United coach, Andy Hughes.

Beattie has travelled around with Monk and did fine work at Leeds United and Birmingham City, working with the likes of Chris Wood and Che Adams to set them up for prolific seasons.

Goalkeeping coach, Flahavan, worked with Monk in his two jobs prior to Wednesday, forming part of the coaching staff at Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

For Hughes, he’s been Sheffield United’s under-23 coach, but on the back of his departure from Bramall Lane, he’s moved to the other side of South Yorkshire.

Wednesday are preparing for their first full season under Monk, but things will be tough and the Owls are starting the campaign with a 12-point deduction, which was announced at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

Last term, the Owls drifted to a mid-table finish under Monk.

The Verdict

A good group of coaches behind Monk has always brought him success in his career.

It is great to see him linking back up with Beattie and Flahavan, whilst Hughes is a top young coach and will be invaluable to the set-up at Wednesday.

In the eyes of many, it is backs against the wall time at Hillsborough and Wednesday need to have good people in and around the club.

This looks a strong move to give them that.

