Sheffield Wednesday confirm further disruptions ahead of weekend game

Sheffield Wednesday‘s preparations for their FA Cup tie against Exeter City on Saturday have been disrupted further following a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

The Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground was confirmed as closed on Monday after players and staff returned some positive tests – with players told to train at home, leaving the club little time to get ready for the third-round tie at St James’ Park.

And now Wednesday have confirmed “significant number of club personnel” have returned positive results just days before the clash with the League Two side – including caretaker manager Neil Thompson and his assistants Lee Bullen and Steven Haslam, who’ll all be absent in Devon.

As a result, academy coach Andy Holdsworth, plus Daral Pugh, Nicky Weaver and Tony Strudwick will be in charge of proceedings against the Grecians on Saturday afternoon.

The club have confirmed that all those that’ve tested positive will now self-isolate to remain in line with Government guidelines.

The Verdict

It’s been a testing period for everyone involved at Hillsborough in recent weeks, and that’s putting it lightly.

But despite two managerial sackings in recent months, the club are managing to continue to doing their talking on the pitch, and although the Owls will be without the majority of their regular coaching staff, they should have more than enough quality to get a result against Exeter and progress to the fourth-round.