Sheffield Wednesday confirm fresh player agreement reached

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Liam Palmer has signed a new deal that will keep him to Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙤𝙬𝙣… 🦉 Liam Palmer has further extended his S6 stay!#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 11, 2021

The 30-year-old has come through the ranks with the Owls and he has been a regular for Darren Moore this season, featuring in 16 games as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

However, there had been doubts about his long-term future, with Palmer’s previous deal expiring in the summer. But, the club announced this afternoon that a new deal had been agreed.

That means the versatile defender, who has played various roles for the team, will add to the 319 appearances he has already made and extend his run as the longest serving player in the squad.

And, speaking to the official site, Palmer revealed his delight at the news.

“It’s good to stay and kick on for a few more years and get back to where we should be. It’s a massive honour to be here playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot especially to me being the longest serving player.”

The verdict

This is good news for Palmer and you have to say that it’s fully deserved because he gives his all every time he pulls the shirt on and his ability to play in different positions makes him a great asset to any manager.

He seems like a very low maintenance player and at 30, he will be positive influence on others in the group.

So, this will be a relief to Moore and the player, who will now be totally concentrated on trying to win promotion this season, which has to be the aim.

