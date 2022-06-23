Sheffield Wednesday confirm double transfer swoop as promotion charge takes shape

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Rotherham United duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

Darren Moore’s side missed out on promotion through the play-offs in League One last season, losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals.

However, there’s been no time spent licking their wounds this summer, with Wednesday completing some impressive business.

Last night, it was confirmed that Smith and Ihiekwe were bound for Hillsborough after seeing their deals with Rotherham conclude.

Both had the option to stay with Rotherham, who won promotion back to the Championship last season, yet they’ve opted for a new challenge with Wednesday.

Smith, 30, spearheaded Rotherham’s promotion with 19 goals in 45 appearances, alongside six assists.

Ihiekwe, meanwhile, played 42 times in central defence, with the 29-year-old managing to score three goals and register a further three assists.

The length of either player’s contract at Hillsborough has not been disclosed by Wednesday.

The former Rotherham pair are Wednesday’s fourth and fifth signings of an already busy summer that’s seen David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan and Will Vaulks all agree to join Moore’s side.

The Verdict

Wednesday are going to be desperate to make sure this is their last year in League One and what better way to shape your squad than with two of the best players from one of last season’s promoted sides.

Smith will score plenty of goals in League One as he always does, whilst Ihiekwe will be a rock at the back.

On paper, Wednesday’s squad is looking primed for a shot at the League One title. Of course, football isn’t played on paper, but what they’ve done so far is impressive and gives them every chance of embarking on a successful campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know!