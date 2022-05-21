Sheffield Wednesday confirm desire for fresh agreements with quartet of current players

Sheffield Wednesday have offered new contracts to Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith, the League One club have confirmed.

All four players are out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, meaning they could leave the club for free as things stand, but it seems the Owls are keen to avoid that happening.

With the club having now published their annual released and retained list, they have announced that the quartet have all been offered new deals to extend their stay with Darren Moore’s side.

Midfielder Luongo joined the club from QPR in the summer of 2019, and has since made 73 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, scoring four goals.

Hunt meanwhile, returned to Hillsborough for another spell last summer after leaving Bristol City, and scored two goals and provided six assists in 46 games for the Owls this season.

Mendez-Laing joined the club back in November, and went on to score two goals and supply two assists in 19 games for the Owls.

Meanwhile, Wildsmith has played 89 games since coming through the club’s academy, but largely found himself as second-choice to Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal for Wednesday this season.

Elsewhere, Marvin Johnson, who scored three times in 44 games since joining last summer, has had an option to extend his contract taken up by Wednesday.

The Verdict

These do look to be rather sensible decisions that Wednesday have taken over these players.

All of those concerned have showed they can play important roles for the Owls, and are likely to be regular features in the matchday squad when fit and available.

As a result, it does seem to make sense to try and keep them around, with the club no doubt targeting promotion from League One again next season.

However, considering they did miss out on promotion this season, it will be interesting to see how many of those players Wednesday do manage to convince to stay with them for the 2022/23 campaign.