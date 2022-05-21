Sheffield Wednesday confirm departure of first-team trio as they look ahead to 22/23 campaign

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson will leave the club in the summer when there contracts expire.

Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson will be released upon the expiry of their current contracts, while the club have exercised an option to retain Marvin Johnson — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 21, 2022

The trio have all been involved in the first-team this season, in what was ultimately a disappointing campaign for the Owls as they lost to Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

With another year in League One ahead, the hierarchy at Hillsborough are now having to make decisions on the squad, and an announcement came this morning revealing that the three players will now be searching for new clubs.

The call to let Hutchinson go is likely to cause debate among the support, as the 32-year-old was a regular for Darren Moore this season when available, making 30 appearances and generally performing well.

Elsewhere, centre-back Dunkley featured 21 times for the Yorkshire outfit, with striker Berahino managing eight goals from 31 outings for Wednesday on his return to English football.

Moore is going to bring in many of his own players during the summer months as he tries to build a squad that can push for promotion once again next season.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

There were always going to be some big calls for Wednesday to make and you have to say the decision to let Hutchinson go is a surprise given his love for the club and how he played on the whole this season.

But, the squad is very big in certain areas and there’s no doubting the wage budget will need to be reduced, so all these factors will be considered.

Ultimately, time will tell whether these decisions are the right ones and it will be interesting to see how the Owls line up on the opening day in August.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.