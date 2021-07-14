Sheffield Wednesday confirm defender signing

Sheffield Wednesday have swooped for the recently departed Huddersfield Town defender Jaden Brown.

Brown, who has represented England at various youth levels, is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, where he rose through the ranks for four years before heading to West Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old signed for Sky Bet Championship outfit Huddersfield Town where he would go on to make 28 appearances for the Terriers, along with a short stint on loan at Exeter City but he failed to make an appearance for the Grecians.

Wednesday’s relegation and financial difficulties have so far limited new arrivals to Hillsborough, but Brown joins the two new arrivals, Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo, in donning the blue and white for next season.

Brown is a possible direct replacement for former Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney, who departed the club for Ipswich Town, and supplies much needed cover and competition for the left-back position which he will compete against the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer.

The newest Owl could potentially make his debut against his former employers Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup, as the new season approaches.

The verdict

This transfer has potential to be a game-changer for Darren Moore’s side, in what could be a rocky few years for the Owls. Following last season’s calamity, a need for stability and a glimpse to the future is desperately needed, so a young, hungry defender with bags of potential like Brown is a perfect signing to bolster the ranks.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss