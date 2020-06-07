Sheffield Wednesday confirm contractual agreement with 19-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have handed a contract extension to young goalkeeper Josh Render after he impressed throughout the younger age groups.

The shot-stopper has been with the Owls since being in the under-13 youth side, and now having gone through the ranks at the club, he’s in the under-23 team, on the cusp of first-team football.

The player’s agency, Red 6 Sports Management, confirmed the news on their social media page as the Hull-born goalkeeper looks to become a first-team regular in future years.

Big congratulations to goalkeeper @Josh_Render on his contract extension with Sheffield Wednesday. Well deserved 👏 #swfc pic.twitter.com/dvob39AV7T — Red6SportsMgt (@red6sportsmgt) June 6, 2020

Render isn’t the first youngster to have been offered a new deal by the Owls, as Luke Cox and Declan Thompson two others who have been asked to stay at the club for the coming years.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith have both come from Wednesday’s academy, so there is hope for Render that he can follow in their footsteps.

The Verdict

It’s a good deal for the youngster and he’ll keep learning as he hopes to become a regular in the heart of the Wednesday goal over the next few years.

He has to keep working and if he does that then there’s no reason why he can’t have a successful future after impressing on several occasions throughout big youth games.

With Wednesday’s record at using the academy with goalkeepers, they have to keep doing that as it’s something that brings the fans closer to the club as well as shows other young players that if they move to the club, there is an avenue to the first-team.