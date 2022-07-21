Sheffield Wednesday confirm Bristol City transfer agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City.

Joining on an undisclosed fee, Bakinson becomes the eighth signing of the summer for Darren Moore’s side ahead of their League One campaign.

A move for the young midfielder felt inevitable given how his time with Bristol City ended.

Back in January, as Bakinson secured a loan move away from the Robins to Ipswich Town, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson publicly put the 23-year-old on blast.

“As far as I’m concerned, and I’ve said it before, if players don’t want to be here they can go.” Pearson told BristolLive at the turn of the year.

“I’m not bothered. He’s a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. It’s not something I particularly want so he can go.

“I’m not wasting energy on negativity, I don’t invest time on that, I’m not just saying it. If you ask people who work with me they’ll say exactly the same thing, I don’t waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad.

Pearson continued: “If people aren’t in the side, I want them to work hard to get there and I want people who are in the side to work hard to stay there. I don’t want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else, I’m not interested.

“The fact that I am prepared to say, ‘yeah, let the deal go ahead’ because actually, people around the place who sap the energy out of other people is not as valuable as having people here who want to be playing.”

During his loan spell at Ipswich last term, the 23-year-old made 17 appearances, with the majority of these starts.

His performances were not enough to convince Kieran McKenna’s side to take up their option to make his move a permanent one, though.

The Verdict

This is a really good move for Tyreeq Bakinson.

After how things ended at Bristol City, it was imperative he moved away from the club this summer for a fresh start, with Nigel Pearson and himself clearly not seeing eye to eye.

I think Bakinson went some way to quell any fears around his attitude at Ipswich Town last season, but he has an even further chance to do so this season in what should be a really strong Sheffield Wednesday side.

With plenty of years ahead of him, Bakinson is a player that can grow with the Owls as they hope to climb back up to the Championship and remain there.