Sheffield Wednesday have extended the contracts of key duo Josh Windass and Barry Bannan, as confirmed on their official website.

This comes after Wednesday returned to England’s second tier after beating fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley 1-0 in the League One play-off final.

How did Josh Windass and Barry Bannan perform this season?

Both Windass and Bannan were key players for the Owls and were vital to, not only the club reaching the play-offs, but also the Championship.

The duo have been so important under Darren Moore, shining this season.

Windass played 34 times this season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists, but it was also his overall performance for the team that made him crucial for the Owls.

The 29-year-old has, in recent times, adapted to a more advanced role. Whilst he is more familiar in an attacking midfield role, there have also been times when Moore has asked Windass to lead the line for the Yorkshire club.

Windass has stepped up for the Owls numerous times this season, but nothing will have been more important or season-defining than the header he scored at Wembley on Monday to send Wednesday to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Bannan has been a standout performer for the club once again and showed why many believe he is the best player in League One.

The club captain is seen as a crucial part of this team, a player that makes the team tick, and he showed that again, as his absence at times in the season was clear to see.

Bannan just missed five games in the league this season, but when he was playing, he grabbed seven goals and provided 13 assists; this was only bettered by Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis.

When do Josh Windass and Barry Bannan’s contracts expire?

As the club have now confirmed an option to extend their stay has been taking, it will mean both players will now have a contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

The players have seemingly had options to stay in their contracts, and they have been activated by the football club.

This will be big news for Wednesday and its supporters, as both of these players have been crucial to the Owls. As they make their step-up to the Championship, they will be doing so knowing they have Windass and Bannan staying - two players that can have an impact in the division above.