Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Callum Paterson has agreed a new contract to remain at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

The Owls are back in the Championship after a remarkable few weeks that saw them make history to come from behind to beat Peterborough in the play-off semi-final before a 123rd minute winner from Josh Windass settled the final against Barnsley at Wembley.

Now, attention has turned to the second tier, and decisions have already been made by the recruitment team and boss Darren Moore as he looks to build a squad that can be competitive.

Whilst there were decisions made on several players who were out of contract this summer, there was uncertainty around others, including Paterson.

The versatile Scotsman was influential for Wednesday this season, but he had been linked with a move back to Hearts at different points in 2023.

Yet, promotion to the Championship seems to have done enough to convince Paterson to stay in Yorkshire, as Wednesday announced an extension for the 28-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Paterson explained why he was delighted to be staying with Wednesday.

“I’m really happy to be staying with Wednesday! I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far, last season in particular was really special, and I wanted that journey to continue. It was an easy decision.

“The fans have been amazing with me since I first walked through the door and I love playing in front of them every week, it’s such a big club and I just want to work hard for them every time I wear the shirt. I can’t thank them enough for their support, the sight of them at Wembley and against Peterborough in the second leg are moments I will never forget!

“The bond in that dressing room between the gaffer, staff and players is immense too, and that was shown in the season we’ve just had. It’s important we keep that togetherness and momentum in the new season and continue to improve.”

Paterson will be key to Wednesday moving forward

This was a no-brainer from Wednesday’s perspective as Paterson is a big character and important player at the club. You only have to see how he played in the play-offs to recognise this is a player who relishes the big occasion, and he stepped up when the side really needed him.

His versatility is a massive positive, and that will be key for Moore as he looks to build a squad that can push on over the next few years. You sometimes forget that Paterson is only 28, so he is about to enter his peak years.

This is going to be a big summer for the Owls, and this is a great start for Wednesday.