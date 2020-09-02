Sheffield Wednesday confirm 28-year-old arrival

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Elias Kachunga as they prepare for another Sky Bet Championship season.

The Owls have a 12-point deduction to contend with next campaign right now, and so all focus will be on getting a good start this season and getting themselves on level terms with those above them.

Making good signings this summer transfer window is crucial, then, and this could well be a decent signing for the Owls with Kachunga boasting plenty of experience in the Championship and the Premier League after a good spell with Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Owls confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon:

The Verdict

We’re talking a player here that is in his prime, hasn’t cost a lot at all after leaving the Terriers earlier this summer and has bags of experience at this level, so this could be considered a decent coup for sure.

Without doubt, Wednesday have it tough this coming season but they have some good players and have added quality, too, with this an example of that.

There was little in the way of reporting with this story before it broke so it has perhaps come as a surprise to Owls fans but, all things considered, it is probably going to be considered a good one.