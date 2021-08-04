Sheffield Wednesday conclude deal for 25-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their ninth signing of the summer as midfielder George Byers arrives from Swansea City.

The 25-year-old, who most recently spent time on loan with Portsmouth last season, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract at Hillsborough.

Greater London born Byers started his career as a youth prospect at Watford aged seven, before signing his first professional contract with The Hornets in 2014. Byers would depart from Vicarage Road in 2016 after making one senior appearance for the club.

A move to South Wales was next for Byers, as the then Premier League Swansea snapped up the midfielder.

Byers would go on the represent The Swans 65 times in all competitions, netting eight times in the process.

January 2021 brought about another move to the South Coast, this time to Portsmouth, where Byers signed a loan deal that would keep him at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season. Byers racked up five starts and a further 10 appearances from the bench as his Pompey side narrowly missed out on a League One play-off spot.

Although Byers is English born, he possesses dual nationality, which enabled him to represent Scotland three times at U17 level earlier in his career.

The Owls have confirmed that Byers will wear the number 14 shirt for Wednesday this season.

The Verdict

Considering that Wednesday have had to conduct their transfer business under tight financial constraints, the club have made some highly shrewd additions to their squad, and Byers could well be the next.

Byers possesses undoubted ability, but strong Swansea midfields of recent years have made it hard for Byers to win a regular spot on the Swans’ teamsheet.

Despite this, he has still collected a good amount of Championship playing time, and could well form a frighteningly strong midfield partnership in League One for The Owls this season alongside fellow new addition Lewis Wing and veteran Barry Bannan.

