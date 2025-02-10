This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a much-improved season so far for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, and winger Djeidi Gassama has been crucial to their rise up the table.

Gassama joined Wednesday from French giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he endured a tough first season at Hillsborough as his side battled against relegation for much of the campaign.

The 21-year-old still managed to score four goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances last season, but he struggled to nail down a regular place in the Owls' starting line-up.

However, Gassama has made significant progress this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 32 appearances, and 23 of those have come from the start, showing the increased faith manager Danny Rohl has in him.

Wednesday currently sit 11th in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places, and should they fail to achieve promotion, they may be worried about the prospect of losing Gassama in the summer.

Championship table (as it stands 9th February) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 31 2 42 10 Watford 31 -2 42 11 Sheffield Wednesday 31 -4 42 12 Coventry City 31 1 41 13 QPR 31 -5 41 14 Millwall 30 3 40 15 Preston North End 30 -5 37 16 Swansea City 31 -9 37

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit raises Djeidi Gassama transfer fears

When asked which player he believes will attract the most transfer interest in the summer, FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna admitted that he fears Gassama will be on the radar of other clubs, and he believes the winger has the ability to play at a higher level.

"In regard to the player that I think will attract the most interest this summer, the answer to that undoubtedly would be Djeidi Gassama," Patrick said.

"The reason for that is that this season he is just progressing as a player and getting better and better.

"Right now, he's one of the first names on the team sheet, whereas when he came in last season, he was quite inconsistent and didn't warrant that spot on a regular basis.

"He has pace, he has the ability to jink past players, and he has benefitted from good coaching.

"His decision-making is better, his ability to pick passes has improved, and he also has a quality strike on him, he can fire a shot home from the edge of the box.

"He has age on his side as well, he's quite a young player, so if he continues like this, he's going to attract interest.

"I certainly think that he has the ability to play at a higher level, certainly in the top flight.

"It's absolute credit to him that he is progressing and showing what he can do, so I think it's quite obvious that he's going to attract attention, and I would not be surprised to see bids come in for him in the summer."

Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl should consider taking Djeidi Gassama contract action

It is difficult to disagree with Patrick that Gassama is the player Wednesday could be most vulnerable to losing in the summer.

After an inconsistent start to life at Hillsborough, there is a strong case to be made that Gassama has been the Owls' most improved player under Rohl, and he has been a constant attacking threat during their play-off push this season.

Gassama is under contract until the summer of 2026, so Wednesday do have some security over his future, but they should look to open talks with the winger over a new deal in order to tie him down long-term.