Sheffield Wednesday coach reveals defensive injury boost

Sheffield Wednesday assistant boss Jamie Smith is optimistic that Chey Dunkley and Dom Iorfa will be available soon, with the Owls’ defensive duo back out training on the grass over the past few days.

Iorfa started 14 of Wednesday’s first 15 League One games this term but a serious hip issue has kept him sidelined since October while Chey Dunkley was in the best form of his Hillsborough career but injuries have limited him to just 29 minutes of senior football since November.

The pair’s absence has contributed to the defensive that Darren Moore has faced in recent months but following last night’s 2-0 win over Morecambe, there was optimism that both could be back in the fold soon.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Smith provided an encouraging update on Iorfa and Dunkley.

He said: “Hopefully, he (Iorfa) and Chey will be available soon. They have been out on the grass in the last few days with the physios.

“That’s good to see, it would be good to have them back with the team.”

Did any of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Kevin Pressman Yes No

There is added competition at the back in the Wednesday squad following the January transfer window as both Preston North End’s Jordan Storey and Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean joined on loan.

However, Dean limped off after just seven minutes of his second game for the Owls last night and Smith has suggested it’s too early to tell how severe his injury is.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Wednesday, particularly given we don’t yet know the extent of Dean’s injury.

The Owls have been hamstrung by injuries this term, particularly in defensive areas, and Moore has often had to piece together a makeshift backline.

Both Iorfa and Dunkley have shown themselves to be quality Championship centre-backs when they’re at their best and if they can rediscover that sort of form once they’re fit again it would be massive for the team’s hopes of promotion out of League One.

Wednesday moved to within four points of the top six with their win last night and given the quality in their squad, look well placed to launch a late-season push if they can keep their best players available.