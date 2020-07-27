Sheffield Wednesday closing on signing as transfer window gets underway

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City with a medical booked, as per the Sheffield Star.

The youngster is highly-rated and it appears as though the Owls have won the race to get him in from the Etihad based side.

At 19, he is still a very young player but there are big hopes for him and this move suggests Garry Monk is open to signing players at the start of their careers to help the Owls out.

Certainly, Wednesday are expected to make a fair few changes to their squad in the summer as Monk looks to get rid of the deadwood and signing young players with a point to prove could be the way to go.

The Verdict

The midfielder looks set to be joining the men from Hillsborough with a medical booked today and personal terms being closed to being agreed.

It’ll be the Owls showing a willingness to sign young players this summer, too, and it might be no surprise if we see more deals like this come through in the coming weeks.

Certainly, we should expect a bit of a turnover in players at the club in this window, and it remains to be seen what else is going to be done.