After an incredibly quiet summer, Sheffield Wednesday's transfer activity is really heating up on the eve of their first match of the season this coming weekend.

The Owls will open the Championship season on Friday night when they welcome Southampton to Hillsborough, over two years after they were last in the second tier following their relegation to League One.

Their play-off triumph though over Barnsley at Wembley in May was supposed to be the start of a promising new chapter for manager Darren Moore, but three weeks later he was out of a job in a shocking twist.

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri described Moore's exit as down to unreasonable contract demands made, and after a couple of weeks his replacement was announced in the form of Xisco Munoz - the Spaniard who had led Watford to promotion from the Championship two years ago.

Munoz had a tough first month in the job though as after a few weeks he had still got no new additions through the door at Hillsborough, but the dominos have started to fall one by one and fresh players are starting to arrive.

Who have Sheffield Wednesday signed this summer?

Right-back Juan Delgado was the first to sign from Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira, and he was followed by another player in the same position in the form of Pol Valentin from Sporting Gijon.

Ex-Man United centre-back Di'Shon Bernard is another player who has since arrived to bolster Wednesday's defence, and it is expected that Preston North End's Bambo Diaby will arrive as well in that area.

Wednesday are yet to sign any new attackers though ahead of the 2023-24 season, but it looks as though they are closing in on a fresh face in that area.

With Xisco favouring a 4-2-3-1 formation at former club Watford, it looks as though he may try to go down that route again but he currently has a lack of wide options to utilise it.

However, The Star have reported that Wednesday are closing in on the signing of AS Monaco winger Anthony Musaba, with the 22-year-old expected to put pen to paper at the South Yorkshire club this week.

It is unclear though as to whether the Dutch attacker will sign on loan or on a permanent basis though, with Musaba having two years remaining still on his contract at Monaco.

Who is Anthony Musaba?

Musaba spent his youth career with a couple of clubs in his home country of Netherlands but eventually turned professional in 2019 with NEC Nijmegen.

In his first full season as a senior player for NEC in 2019-20, he scored seven times and notched five assists in the second tier of Dutch football, prompting Monaco to make a move for him in 2020 in a €2 million deal.

In his three years at the French club though, Musaba has only played once and has instead had to find game-time elsewhere in the form of multiple loan moves.

He joined Cercle Brugge in Belgium not long after signing for Monaco, scoring six times in the Belgian Pro League in the 2020-21 season before further stints away with Heerenveen, Metz and most recently a return to his former club NEC.

Musaba will now seemingly ply his trade in England though for the season if Wednesday can get a deal finalised.