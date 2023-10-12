Highlights Sheffield Wednesday is closing in on appointing former Bayern Munich coach Danny Rohl as their new manager.

Rohl has accepted the job and is set to fly in on Thursday to take charge at Hillsborough.

Rohl is a bold appointment given his lack of previous managerial experience, but his potential and experience at top German clubs make him an exciting choice.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rohl has "accepted the job" and is "due to fly in on Thursday evening" to take charge at Hillsborough.

The 34-year-old is said to have "had a work permit processed", meaning he is clear to begin work as Wednesday manager immediately.

He is working on assembling his coaching team, but some of them may need permits before joining the German in South Yorkshire.

Rohl will replace Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough after the Spaniard was sacked last week after picking up just two points from his 10 league games in charge, the worst start in the club's history.

Neil Thompson took charge of the Owls for the 0-0 home draw against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but they remain bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

Rohl will take charge for the first time when Wednesday make the trip to face 20th-placed Watford at Vicarage Road next Saturday.

Who is Danny Rohl?

Rohl represented the likes of FSV Zwickau and FC Sachsen Leipzig II in the lower leagues of German football during his playing career, but he was forced to retire early due to injury.

He then made the move into coaching with the RB Leipzig academy, starting out as head of youth game analysis before assisting with youth team management.

Rohl was then promoted to the first team coaching staff at the Red Bull Arena, working alongside Ralph Hasenhuttl before following the Austrian to Southampton in 2018.

His stay at St Mary's was short-lived, and he returned to Germany to become assistant manager of Bayern Munich in 2019.

After two years at the Allianz Arena, Rohl became assistant of the German national team, a role he performed until Hansi Flick's sacking last month.

Rohl was interviewed for the Wednesday job this summer following the departure of Darren Moore, and after emerging on the Owls' radar again, he will be handed his first managerial position at Hillsborough.

Speaking about his philosophy, Rohl explained that he is keen for his players to be brave.

"For us as a staff, it's important to give players the feeling they can make bold decisions. I think it's much worse when you don't make a decision and leave everything open so as not to make any mistakes, than when a mistake happens," Rohl told DW in April.

"For example, I want a full-back to defend higher up the field once in a while rather than wait passively in his position for the whole match and never get into the game. Consistency and bold decisions are important to me."

Is Danny Rohl a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Rohl is certainly a bold appointment for the Owls given their current league position.

It is a huge risk to appoint someone with no previous managerial experience, but as the likes of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna have proven, it can be a gamble worth taking.

Rohl is a coach with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has worked at some of the biggest clubs in Germany, and if he can adapt to management, he could be an incredibly exciting choice.

With Wednesday already adrift at the bottom of the Championship, chairman Dejphon Chansiri needs the appointment of Rohl to be a success.