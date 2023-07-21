Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a deal to appoint Luke Dowling as their new technical director, bringing in a highly-rated football operator with valuable experience.

Dowling's appointment comes at a crucial time for the club, as they have had a turbulent summer and need to strengthen their squad quickly before the start of the Championship season.

Dowling's football knowledge and expertise should provide much-needed stability to Sheffield Wednesday and help them improve their team.

Sheffield Wednesday have "agreed a deal" to appoint Luke Dowling as their new technical director, according to Football Insider.

The Owls have been "searching for a new transfer chief" since the departure of David Downes, who left the club to become the sporting director of League One side Blackpool last month.

Dowling has had spells at Nottingham Forest, Watford, Leeds United and Portsmouth and he spent just under three years at West Bromwich Albion before departing in June 2021 due to a "disagreement with the club’s Chinese owners over the appointment of a new head coach".

It has been an incredibly turbulent summer for the Owls following their promotion to the Championship, with Darren Moore leaving the club last month due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and the length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough, but Spaniard is yet to bring in any new additions.

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's transfer situation?

The permanent signing of Reece James from Blackpool is the Owls' only bit of business so far this summer and the seemingly imminent arrival of Dowling could be perfectly timed, with Munoz admitting his side are "not ready" for the start of the season after rounding off the pre-season trip to Spain with a 4-0 defeat to Eldense.

"The club is working very well about the situation, and I hope that soon we will have news. In the market we need to know our conditions, our possibilities, and after that we try to find the best players in our level," Munoz told The Star.

"Everybody is working hard to get players very soon… I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

"Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready. We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that.

"Is it better that the players come yesterday rather than tomorrow? Of course, this is the idea. But we need to understand the situation and that we’re trying to take the best players for our club.

"To the fans, this is our reality and our point and we try to improve these situations.

"This, right now, is our team and we will see what happens tomorrow and then after tomorrow. The most important thing is we try to give them better things. Our job right now is to try to give the best team."

Would Luke Dowling be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Dowling would be an excellent appointment for the Owls.

He is a highly-rated football operator and someone of his experience will be invaluable to Wednesday after an incredibly tough summer.

With two weeks until the club's opening Championship game, it is essential that new recruits are brought in quickly to strengthen the squad.

Dowling has a huge task ahead of him, but adding someone with his football knowledge and expertise will be crucial for the Owls and should help to bring some much-needed stability to the club.