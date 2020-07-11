Sheffield Wednesday closing in on agreement with Premier League side for midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are confident of completing the signing of Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and they are close to agreeing a fee with the Premier League side for the midfielder.

Garry Monk is set to oversee a major summer of change at Hillsborough and bringing down the average age of the squad is a priority.

So, 19-year-old Dele-Bashiru would appear to fit the bill and Yorkshire Live confirmed this morning that the Owls are keen on the player and an agreement with City is said to be ‘close’.

Bringing the teenager to the club would be something for a coup for Wednesday as Dele-Bashiru is highly-rated by the Premier League high-flyers. So much so, it was reported last month that he had been offered a four-year deal to stay in Manchester amid interest from three Championship clubs.

However, it appears that the central midfielder wants to search for minutes elsewhere and Wednesday look to have won the race ahead of rival interest.

A squad overhaul is sure to be welcomed by Wednesday fans, with the side currently seven points clear of the relegation zone ahead of today’s trip to QPR.

The verdict

This would be a good signing for Wednesday and a sure sign of where the club are heading as a huge transfer window for the club looms.

It’s clear that they need to bring in younger, hungry players and Dele-Bashiru is someone who is desperate to prove himself and he will see the Owls as the perfect place to really kickstart his career.

His talent is obvious, so this is good news for Sheffield Wednesday and it sounds like a deal is at an advanced stage.

