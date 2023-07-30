Sheffield Wednesday will complete the signing of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan from AC Milan on Monday, according to journalist Daniele Longo.

Sky Sports reported on Saturday that the Owls were in talks with the Italian giants over a potential deal for Vasquez and it now seems he is closing in on a move to Hillsborough.

Vasquez had spells with a number of clubs in his native Colombia before joining Paraguayan outfit Guarani in 2020.

The 25-year-old made 31 appearances for Guarani and impressed with his performances, earning him a move to AC Milan in January.

While he is yet to make his debut for Stefano Pioli's side, he has been named on the bench on a number of occasions for Serie A matches.

Vasquez was called up to the Colombia squad at international level for the first time for their friendly games against South Korea and Japan in March.

Should he make the move to South Yorkshire, Vasquez would become the Owls' fifth signing of the summer after the additions of Reece James, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Devis Vasquez?

Bringing in a goalkeeper has been one of the priorities for Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz this summer.

The Spaniard had confirmed his interest in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but he has subsequently joined Danish club Aarhus, while Axel Werner, who is a free agent after his departure from Spanish side Elche, has also been linked.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat against Luton Town at Hillsborough on Saturday, Munoz insisted he was unaware of the reports regarding Vasquez.

"I know nothing," Munoz told The Star. "Sometimes in England I’m not checking the reports, and I’m not checking in Italy.

"I don’t know anything about that report - you’re the one that’s told me."

Munoz also remained coy on the prospect of further new signings before his side's Championship opener at home to Southampton on Friday.

"We will see. We need to sign players before Tuesday because if not they cannot play Friday," the Spaniard continued.

"If we can sign them and they’re ready to play then OK.

"Like I’ve said, we can make everything faster, but we need players like we saw today with Juan (Delgado). Something different for this team, something that improves us and it’s not always easy,"

Would Denis Vasquez be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Vasquez would be an intriguing addition for the Owls.

It is tough to make too much of a judgement on him given how little senior football he has played during his career, but the fact he was signed by a club the size of AC Milan and has been included in the Colombia squad is a significant endorsement of his abilities.

Wednesday are in need of a new goalkeeper this summer with question marks over Cameron Dawson's suitability for the Championship, while adding depth between the sticks is important with youngsters Pierce Charles and Luke Jackson currently providing back-up.

Vazquez seems to be a player with a lot of potential and he could be the perfect solution to the Owls' goalkeeping problems.