Sheffield Wednesday closing in on 23-year-old

League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Hull City forward Mallik Walks, according to a report from Hull Live.

The 23-year-old was a regular starter alongside Josh Magennis during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign under Grant McCann, even though he didn’t enjoy the most successful start to life in the second tier as he was unable to get on the scoresheet as regularly as he did the previous season.

He sustained a foot injury in December and this limited his game time, though Shota Arveladze rarely utilised him when he did become available again.

And even though the Tigers activated a one-year extension on his current contract last month, the forward was expected to be made available for a move away and there has been no shortage of interest in his signature either.

Championship rivals Birmingham City had him on their radar after seeing former loanees Onel Hernandez and Lyle Taylor leave St Andrew’s on the expiration of their loan deals at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

But the Owls are now expected to win the race for his signature according to Hull Live, potentially becoming Darren Moore’s sixth major signing of the summer if they can finalise a deal to take him to Hillsborough.

The Verdict:

This is a smart signing from the Owls because although he failed to impress during the 2021/22 season, he recorded 19 goals and eight assists in the third tier during the 2020/21 campaign and that played a big part in the Tigers’ promotion.

You just feel Moore’s side were missing that extra goalscorer alongside Lee Gregory before Michael Smith’s arrival and following the departures of Saido Berahino, Florian Kamberi and Tyreece John-Jules, more options were needed in this area even after Smith put pen to paper on a contract.

They needed someone who had already been there and done it at that level though – and Wilks certainly has as a top performer for his current side during 2020/21 as well as ex-Rotherham man Smith who has been a remarkable scorer for Paul Warne’s side in recent seasons.

With Wilks, Gregory, Smith, Barry Bannan, George Byers and others, they now have a formidable range of attacking threats and if they can ensure they can stay tight at the back next season, they will be in pole position to secure a return to the second tier.

They have already gone some way in rebuilding their central defence with Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan both joining, so things are looking promising for the Owls at this stage.