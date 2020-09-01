Sheffield Wednesday close to striking transfer agreement before Walsall clash

Sheffield Wednesday are close to finalising a permanent deal for Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass, with the club hopeful they can strike a deal before Saturday’s League Cup clash with Walsall, as per Yorkshire Post.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Hillsborough, and made several encouraging performances however his campaign was blighted with injury niggles throughout.

The Owls are now ‘optimistic’ of sealing a deal for the former Rangers player as Wednesday boss Garry Monk aims to mould a squad capable of surviving in the Championship next season, following their 12 point deduction that will be placed upon them.

Wednesday have already signed Chey Dunkley from Wigan, with the Latics shipping off their most prized assets in an attempt to build some cash with them in administration as it stands.

Windass would become the club’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Izzy Brown and Dunkley.

The verdict

This makes sense for all parties.

Windass was impressive in the several appearances he made for Wednesday last season, and offers a versatile option in attacking areas.

What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The former Rangers man is able to operate on either flank, behind the striker, or as a forward so will give Monk a lot of options as he aims to overturn their initial 12 point deficit.

The player is also approaching the peak part of his career so the Owls should be able to get the best out of him next season and in the years to come.