Sheffield Wednesday close to striking a deal with 28-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday had a successful season under the management of Darren Moore this year.

However, they will have felt disappointed to have lost against Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals meaning they now face another year of League One action.

Moore will now be looking at where his team need strengthening in the hope he can form a side that is able to compete and gain promotion next season.

Defensive options may be one of the first on the list with Yorkshire Live reporting that Wednesday are close to a deal with Ben Heneghan.

Heneghan is available on a free transfer this summer following the end of his contract with AFC Wimbledon this month.

The 28-year-old was a mainstay in the Dons side this season making 41 appearances and also scoring two goals.

Although his side faced relegation, the defender was one of the brighter sparks in the side and with plenty of League One experience under his belt with Blackpool before Wimbledon, Moore will be hoping he can add some solidity in a position his side are lacking at the moment.

According to the Yorkshire Live report, personal terms have been agreed with the player and the deal should soon be finalised in preparation for him officially joining on the 1st July following the end of his current contract.

The Verdict:

Wednesday lost a fair number of defensive options this summer particularly when loan spells were up so it seems like a solid first signing from Darren Moore.

Furthermore, Heneghan is a player with League One experience which should come in handy as the Owls seek to escape the league next season.

The only thing you have to question is the fact that he was in a side that were relegated from the League last season and therefore as a defender whether he was up to scratch.

However, in a good side and under strong management, he could also excel in his role and help provide Wednesday with some consistent defensive work.