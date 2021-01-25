Sheffield Wednesday close to transfer breakthrough as January window gathers pace

Sheffield Wednesday are set to announce a deal to bring Sam Hutchinson to the club, according to Football Insider.

The deal will see the 31-year-old join the club on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Hutchinson is a familiar face at Hillsborough having spent six years from the club after joining the club in 2014.

A product of Chelsea’s youth system, the midfielder made over 150 appearances for the South Yorkshire side before leaving the club last summer at the end of his contract.

Since leaving the club Hutchinson has been playing for Cypriot side Pafos, however the versatile star was limited to just five appearances before having his contract terminated.

Football Insider revealed over the weekend that the former England youth international was due to undergo a medical with the club, however they’re now reporting that a deal is on the cusp of being announced.

A deal to sign Hutchinson will be the Owls’ second signing of the January transfer window following the move to bring free agent Andre Green to the club.

The Verdict

This will be a big boost for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sam Hutchinson was a popular figure at Hillsborough before leaving the club last summer, and with the club struggling this term, his return will no doubt be good news.

Supporters will be hoping that he can play a big role both on and off the pitch as the Owls look to get some points on the board.